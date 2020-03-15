The Witcher Stops Production Due To Coronavirus Concerns

In an effort to protect their employees and staff against the spread of the coronavirus, many studios are halting production on any projects currently shooting, and now that includes Netflix's The Witcher. Reports had come out recently that suggested the show was continuing production, but as of today, the production has officially shut down for at least two weeks (via Redanian Intelligence). This was disclosed via emails to the crew, and while the emails specifically say that shooting is shut down for two weeks, that could very well change depending on how things go.

The show was slated to wrap second season filming in August of this year to release sometime in 2021, but obviously this will change things regarding the former. There's been no official release date for season 2.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

