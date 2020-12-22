The Witcher Releases Montage of Geralt Grunting

Netflix's The Witcher, if you somehow were not already aware, has recently been celebrating "Witchmas" over on social media by releasing interesting odds and ends over the past week like an interview with Roach, Geralt's horse, and a behind-the-scenes blooper reel. At the time, the indication was that this was a choice of what to see every single day, but now that that is over... Netflix has unleashed the flood gates and shared everything that it had been teasing. That includes, but is not limited to, a montage of Geralt grunting "hmm" in various languages.

Technically, the video includes other dialogue, but it's still very funny to see the various versions of Geralt -- all played by Henry Cavill, but voiced by different folks in various dubs -- grunting in a similar way. One assumes that the grunts aren't all just Cavill, but considering that they are just grunts and grumbles it can be... hard to tell.

In the spirit of #Witchmas, I have hidden some of the unclaimed gifts around the Basement Lab. Do tell when you find them! https://t.co/funIjosqy0 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 22, 2020

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think of the grunt montage? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!