The Witcher Goes Behind the Scenes With Roach, Geralt's Horse

Netflix's The Witcher has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature on Roach, Geralt's horse, as part of its ongoing series of "Witchmas" gifts on social media. What that looks like is fairly simple: it's a minute-long video of Roach the horse just... being a horse. Showing its teeth, sticking its tongue out, and generally being very horse-like in appearance.

Previous Witchmas gifts have included some lovely photos of everyone's favorite bard Jaskier, photos of Season 2 teasing new locations, and even a glorious bloopers video from the first season. The next Witchmas gift is a social media vote away from being yet another Law of Surprise gift, much like many of the aforementioned ones, or the first look at the logo for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the upcoming anime film spinoff.

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

