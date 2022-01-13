The Witcher: Wild Hunt Concept Art Revealed

Netflix’s The Witcher recently released its highly anticipated Season 2 back in December, and while there was initially some caution from the folks behind the series to not spoil anything for viewers, it would appear that whatever window of time that had been considered has passed. As such, Netflix has now shared a whole bunch of concept art from the season detailing how “the terrifying Wild Hunt” came to life in it.

The new concept art from The Witcher Season 2, which you can check out below, doesn’t truly spoil anything other than the actual look of the characters and the design of their armor and the like. It also likely won’t be a shock to anyone familiar with the franchise that they show up in Season 2, even if they have not already watched it. But it is notable that it is almost certainly not the last that viewers have seen of them considering the role they play in the overall franchise and in the season.

Take a look at the concept art that helped bring the terrifying Wild Hunt to life in Season 2. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/sNBaznq00S — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 13, 2022

In general, the first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Netflix also previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is additionally available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2? If you have, what did you think of the look of the Wild Hunt members in the show? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!