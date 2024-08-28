Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Release Date Announced

Nickelodeon’s beloved babies are making their return to the world of video games in the very near future. Publisher The MIX Games and developer WALLRIDE announced today that Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will be arriving September 10th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, and one day later on Xbox Series X|S. The retro inspired adventure will cost $24.99 for those interested in purchasing it digitally, and a physical option from Limited Run Games will be released through retailers later this year. Players will be able to go it alone in single-player, but there will also be local co-op offered.

A release date trailer for Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced last year, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a brand-new game inspired by licensed games from the NES era. The platformer offers players the chance to choose between Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil, and each character has their own distinct advantages and disadvantages. For example, Phil has the best strength, while Chuckie can jump highest. The game’s developers have come up with two different art styles for Adventures in Gameland: one based on the 8-bit visuals seen on NES, as well as crisp, HD visuals that look closer to what was seen on the Rugrats cartoon. Players can toggle back and forth between these options, picking the style that most appeals to them.

In addition to the four protagonists, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will feature other familiar faces from the animated series, including Spike, Reptar, Cynthia, and Mr. Boppo. The imaginations of the babies played a big part in each episode of the series, and that will be true in their new video game as well. The game will feature six different levels, all of which have been transformed by the unique perspectives of the characters. The Ice Cream Factory level is actually the Pickles family’s fridge, while their attic becomes a Haunted House.

From everything shown so far, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland looks like a promising platformer for fans of the series. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to see how the finished product turns out!

Are you planning to check out Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland? Do you prefer the game's 8-bit or modern visuals?