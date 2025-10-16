One of the Best PS1 Games Returns Next Week With New Release on PS5 and PS4

One of the best PS1 games, and a game often cited as one of the best games of all time, returns next week with a new release on PS4 and PS5. Not only this, the PS1 classic will also be available for free with PS Plus Premium in addition to being available for standard purchase on the PlayStation Store.

The game in question is technically a 1997 release, but this was its Arcade debut. It didn’t debut on console until 1998, when it came to the PS1. It never came to any other console, making it a PS1 exclusive. And it’s not just one of the best PS1 exclusives, but one of the best games ever released on the console, as evident by its 96 on Metacritic. The game is Bandai Namco’s Tekken 3, the third game in the Tekken series, and one of the great fighting games.

Not a Remaster, Not a Remake, But Improved

When Tekken 3 releases on the PlayStation Store and via PlayStation Plus on October 21, it will not be a brand new version of the Bandai Namco game. This is the original PS1 version, though there are some enhancements. More specifically, it will be enhanced with up-rendering, quick save, and custom video filters. Otherwise, though, it is the original PS1 game.

As part of October’s PS Plus Premium games, it will be free for those with these tiers of PS Plus. Everyone else will have to fork over $9.99 for the classic PS1 game. This is assuming it will not be locked to PS Plus Premium. The vast majority of PS Plus Premium games aren’t, but on occasion, they are, and it is often randomly selected, or at least that is how it appears.

The 5th Best-Selling PS1 game

The original Tekken 3 was not just one of the highest-rated PS1 games, but the fifth best-selling game on the console. This, combined with its 96 on Metacritic, makes it one of the most successful games of this era of gaming. And because this is the PS1 version of the game, and not the Arcade original, the beat ’em up mode that was added with the PS1 version will be available.

As for a new Tekken game, there is still no word of Tekken 9, but considering Tekken 8 was only released last year, this isn’t too surprising. Meanwhile, those still holding out for Tekken x Street Fighter still have hope, but it’s fading.

