Nintendo Switch Insider Says New Donkey Kong Game Is Still Happening

One of the biggest rumors that we started hearing about in the lead-up to Nintendo's recent presentation at E3 2021 a few weeks back involved the potential reveal of a new Donkey Kong game. The project was said to specifically be developed by the team behind Super Mario Odyssey and was rumored to also be releasing later this year. And while such an announcement from Nintendo never ended up coming to fruition at E3 2021, the insider who first leaked this game says that it's very much coming in the future.

In a new blog post today shared by the insider in question, who goes by the name of Zippo, it was restated that this new Donkey Kong title is very much still in the pipeline. Zippo asserts that based on what they have heard, the game has now been in development for three years. They also state that Nintendo has major plans for this new title, so much so, that it's even beginning to work on other forms of media related to the character.

Although specifics in this regard aren't vast, Zippo claims that Nintendo is looking to get into the animation scene with Donkey Kong. While they don't know if this could take the form of a new movie or TV series, Nintendo is said to want this to be the "next franchise in line to follow Mario in Nintendo's push for their game franchises to become multimedia juggernauts." For those unaware, Nintendo is already collaborating with Illumination Entertainment to work on a new Super Mario Bros. film.

As for when this new Donkey Kong game might actually be unveiled, Zippo didn't have anything of note to share. Instead, they just encouraged those who might be eager to see more of this title to "be patient." They also said that news regarding the title will be announced "sooner rather than later." So while we might be left waiting for now, hopefully, it won't take much longer to see this game become real.

So what do you think about the potential for a new Donkey Kong game on Nintendo Switch? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.