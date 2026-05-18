New Dragon Ball Z Game Brings Iconic Saga To Life

Few series are as beloved as Dragon Ball Z, and over the years, we’ve seen a host of different approaches to the franchise on the small screen, the big screen, and gaming. Now the franchise is making way for an ambitious new game that is tackling the entire saga and the many unforgettable moments along the way, and it’s one you don’t want to miss if you are a longtime fan.

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The team at Lynnvander Studios and Pop Art Games have revealed Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga, which will hit Kickstarter on June 9th, 2026. This is a campaign-driven game for 1 to 4 players that will have you playing as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and more, and you’ll experience the story through individual episodes that are based on the story arcs in the series. You can get your first look at the game below, and we’ve got even more details to break down.

Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Will Showcase The Iconic Saga

After choosing your character, you’ll enter an adventure that combines strategic movement, power-ups, and combat that embraces the spirit of the series. In fact, knowing your power level is a key aspect of the game, as players will keep track of their Power Levels to figure out how many actions they have access to each turn. Then you’ll prepare for combat and utilize your character’s special techniques in intense dice battles against iconic Dragon Ball Z villains.

As you roll dice and figure out the best path forward, you’ll also need to raise your Power Levels and manage your stress, and if you find that balance, you’ll be able to unlock new forms for your characters and master stronger techniques.

Players will need to work together to knock out their enemies before the villains manage to gather all seven Dragon Balls to win the game, though time can also run out and cost you the victory. As the saga title implies, this is designed as a connected campaign, but you can also play each episode as a standalone experience.

“There’s an incredible amount of gameplay for Dragon Ball Z fans to enjoy,” said Tommy Gofton of Lynnvander Studios. “The episodic delivery and battle sequencing really connects the anime series to the tabletop for an authentic gaming experience fans will enjoy for years to come.”

You can sign up to be notified of the Kickstarter campaign for Dragon Ball Z: The Board Game Saga right here, and the campaign goes live on June 9, 2026.

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