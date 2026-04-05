17 Years Ago Today, Dragon Ball Z Got the Anime Reboot It Desperately Needed

17 years ago today, Dragon Ball Z made its return to TV screens with the remake the anime desperately needed to reach an entire new generation of fans. Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s manga series making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it means the franchise is returning with all sorts of new anime projects for the occasion. But while the franchise is riding high right now, it hasn’t always been the case as there have been times where it’s been pretty quiet.

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Dragon Ball always has a way of bringing itself back to the spotlight with something new even when a new story isn’t always on the table, and that was the case for Dragon Ball Z Kai. Originally making its debut in Japan on April 5, 2009 (and April 6, 2014 for its second half) Dragon Ball Z Kai offered a remastered version of its classic anime series and ended up being the best version of the series to actually see in action. With updated visuals, pacing, and more, this was the first version of Dragon Ball Z that many fans got to see.

Dragon Ball Z Kai Premiered 17 Years Ago Today

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z Kai came out under some surprising circumstances when it released back in 2009 in Japan. With no new releases for the franchise in a while, and nothing seemingly on the horizon, licensors had put in a request for some new Dragon Ball materials of any kind to help merchandise sales. But with Toriyama not wanting to craft any new story at the time, Toei Animation decided to take a different route and instead remaster the original TV anime series for a new broadcast.

Dragon Ball Z Kai then not only updated the original series’ visuals to better hit for the high definition demands of late 2000s television, and even included new opening and ending theme sequences to better fit the new package. The voice stars behind the original returned to re-record for their respective characters, and new music was added to better flesh out the experience. But the most important change for this new version of the series was that it was stripped down to better reflect the pacing of Akira Toriyama’s original manga story.

Dragon Ball Z‘s original incarnation was a massive hit with fans, but one thing that they agreed on was that did unfortunately pad out its runtime. There was a lot of original material crafted specifically for the anime series in order to meet its weekly episodic release demands, and that meant that it often held back much of the story from continuing as fast along as it should have. With all of this filler trimmed out and updated visuals for the anime, Dragon Ball Z Kai was the best version of the anime (even if a contingent of fans preferred the original).

Dragon Ball Z Kai Opened the Door to More Anime

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z Kai ended up being such a success that the series returned for a second half, Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters, not long after to help adapt a new version of the Majin Buu saga. But as fans know full well enough by now, this was the first in a whole new wave of releases for the franchise. This remake ended up doing so well that interest was renewed in Dragon Ball once more, and eventually had enough goodwill to lead to the series’ official return with Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods not long after.

Dragon Ball Z Kai did so well that it even opened up the franchise to the idea of more remasters and remakes like it. For example, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been announced as a brand new enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc from the Dragon Ball Super TV series. Much like Kai, this new remake anime is going to feature enhanced visuals, sound effects, and much more to offer up the best version of the TV arc yet. Hitting this Fall, it might only be the first in a line of new remakes for the anime.

Dragon Ball Z Kai might have been sparked under strange circumstances, but it’s what kept the franchise alive even when there was nothing else available. It seems like a business move that was made under entirely non-creative means, but ended up being a move that led to much more creative releases from that point on. Dragon Ball kept itself alive through reinvention through this series, and just kept that up for many more years to come.

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