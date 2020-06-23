New Free Game Added to Twitch Prime

Yet another free game has been added to Twitch Prime! This time around, subscribers to the service can snag Mad Tracks, a game in which players control toy cars in a series of races and mini games. Developed by Load, Inc., the game was originally released in 2006 on PC, and then again on Xbox 360 in 2007. Because of the toy-based nature of the cars, the tracks that players find themselves racing across are a bit more unusual. Players will race on tracks located in a toy store, in different household rooms, and even on a mini golf course. The title offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, as well. For players looking for a racing game that's a bit less serious than the competition, Mad Tracks should be the perfect fit.

In addition to Mad Tracks, Twitch Prime users can still score a number of additional free games, including the recently added Puzzle/RPG hybrid, PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids. The service also features a number of SNK classics, including Samurai Shodown II, Fatal Fury Special, and The King of Fighters 2000. While most of Twitch Prime's games can only be downloaded for a limited time, the SNK offerings will be available through the end of 2020.

For those that might not be familiar with the service, Twitch Prime is Twitch's premium subscription service, and it's free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. In addition to the various free games the service offers, users can get a number of in-game bonuses, as well. These bonuses include in-game loot, skins, and DLC, all for a number of different titles. Last but not least, the service also features "Starter Packs" for games such as Tera and Warface.

We got another #FGWP for June 🚗💜👑 Claim Mad Tracks with your #TwitchPrime account today and see if you can take on all its challenges and mini-games https://t.co/LS8C5rp8JN pic.twitter.com/ewt0vfPXC0 — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) June 22, 2020

Like other Twitch Prime offers, once downloaded, Mad Tracks belongs to the user as long as they remain a Twitch Prime subscriber. As such, users will want to make sure they snag the toy racing game before the offer expires on July 17th.

