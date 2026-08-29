New Green Lantern Game And Light-Up Power Ring Set Are A DC Fan’s Dream

Green Lantern is getting some overdue shine thanks to DC Studios’ newest series Lanterns, which is landing with longtime fans and bringing in a legion of new fans as well. Between Lanterns and the bevy of comics and action figures, it’s a good time to be a Green Lantern fan, but it just got better thanks to a brand-new Green Lantern game and a set of light-up Power Rings that will have DC fans over the moon.

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The latest addition to the world of Green Lantern is the DC Deck-Building Game: Green Lantern Corps, which is an all-new edition of the hit game series that is completely stand-alone, but can be combined with other games in the franchise. This is a Green Lantern game through and through too, as not only does it feature your favorite Lanterns like Jordan, Stewart, Kyle Rayner, and many more, but it also features way to switch which Lantern Corps they are a part of, a new Crisis Expansion for the War of Light, and even a set of 8 light up rings of the Lantern Corps that any Green Lantern fan will want to have on their shelf. You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign right here.

This Game Is A Green Lantern Fan’s Dream

If you were looking for a game that embraces everything about the Green Lantern Corps, you can’t get any better than this. The DC Deck-Building Game: Green Lantern Corps weaves in a bevy of core Lantern elements, with things like being able to transform your Hero cards and shift them into different Corps. One example is John Stewart, who can be shifted to his Indigo Tribe form that we saw in the comics.

You can also transform your weaker Starter Cards into more powerful Construct cards that pack more punch, and you can transform your Weakness cards into something that actually helps you as well. You’ll even need to recharge your Power Ring to transform cards or use specific abilities, and that’s just in the core game.

If you add the Crisis 7: War of Light pack, you’ll get two different storylines to play through as you start as a recruit and work your way up the ranks to become a legendary ringslinger. There’s also a host of iconic enemies in both sets, including Sinestro, Scar, and even one of the newer franchise additions in Sorrow, the grey Lantern.

There’s also a host of accessories to make this the ultimate Green Lantern experience including a Lantern-themed Travel Box, a game board featuring gorgeous comic book art of a battle between the Corps, Playmats featuring Larfleeze, Sinestro, the Black Lantern Corps, and more, and eight light-up Power Rings of the Green, Yellow, Red, Blue, Indigo, Pink, Orange, and Black Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern fans should absolutely check this out, and you can find the full Green Lantern Corps Kickstarter campaign right here.