Lanterns Actor Confirms Episode 3 Will Finally Reveal Some Key Backstory For One Character

Lanterns has spent the first two episodes establishing its Green Lantern in Hal Jordan and the would-be Green Lantern John Stewart, as well as several characters in Rushville like Sheriff Kerry, William Macon, and Zoe. There have been a few characters though that remain a bit more mysterious, but now one Lanterns actor has confirmed that’s changing in episode 3.

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Lanterns episode 3 is set to release this Sunday, and Jasmine Cephas Jones has teased that her character Bernadette Stewart, who is also the mother of John Stewart, is going to get some welcome shine. On Instagram, Jones wrote, Thank you to @hbomax and the @directorsguild for holding space for us to talk about this impactful episode 3 written by the one and only @vdotkelly . Mama’s home this Sunday on #LANTERNS💚🍎”

Lanterns Could Be Ready To Answer Some Big John Stewart Questions

Lanterns led off the series with a pivotal moment featuring the Stewart family, but since then, most of the focus has been on the dynamic between Stewart and Hal Jordan. That looks to be changing in episode 3, and it will be wonderful to see Jones get some additional screen time.

Not only will it be great to see more of Bernadette and get more insight into her character, but her increased presence should also give fans a chance to see more of the Stewart family dynamic and how that first scene in the premiere factors into John’s story growing up. That is a pretty powerful scene in and of itself, and it remains to be seen how the show will fill in some of the time gaps and provide some needed context.

That’s probably the biggest element of all this, as Stewart has been rather guarded overall, especially when it comes to his family. We still don’t know all that much about what directly led him to this point, and with more of the focus seemingly being applied to Stewart’s family and upbringing, there’s a real chance to explore some of those important concepts regarding his character in episode 3.

Granted, there are plenty of other characters and mysteries to get to, including whatever is going on with Antaan and his crew, William Macon and the rest of the Macon family, and the bigger mystery of the Manhunters and how they relate to the Guardians and the Green Lantern Corps overall. There’s a lot to get to as we move towards the halfway point of the series, and episode 3 looks to be a major part of that equation. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to see what other mysteries and reveals Lanterns has up its sleeve.

Lanterns episode 3 will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.