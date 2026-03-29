New Gundam Game Features Epic 5 v 5 Battles (And It Arrives Later This Year)

Mobile Suit Gundam has continued to be a powerhouse in the realms of anime and film, and now a brand new addition to the franchise is ready to roll, though this time in the realm of gaming. Not only will players command their favorite Gundams, but they will also have to strategize and adapt to their opponents in thrilling 5 v 5 battles. If that sounds amazing, there’s more great news, as the game is slated to hit later this year.

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The new game is known as Gundam Assemble, which will have players commanding their team of 5 Gundams against their opponent’s team in a host of 5 v 5 battle scenarios, though 3 v 3 is also available. The anticipated miniatures game will have two different Starter Sets and a wealth of additional units to build your ultimate Gundam team, with favorites like the Barbatas Lupus Rex, the RX782 Gundam, and more included in the starter sets (via OnTableTop). The game is set to arrive in October of this year as well, so you won’t even have to wait very long to jump in.

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What Makes Gundam Assemble Stand Out (And What’s Included)

Gundam Assembled utilizes a mix of miniatures, cards, and terrain to create a riveting battle scenario for your Gundam showdown. You’ll need to move deftly across the map to get the advantage over your opponent’s miniatures by utilizing dashes, special abilities, and weapons, and along the way, you’ll also want to try to rescue allied garrisons for victory points.

The biggest shake-up to the miniatures format is the timeline, which is a track that’s on the playmat. There are 10 points on the timeline, and when you get past the 10th point, that is the end of a turn, and there are 2 turns in the game. Each character starts at a certain point on the timeline, and then the actions you choose will each move you up the timeline a certain number of spots, and that dictates when you can activate again.

There’s also another factor in that when the game starts, weaker units will activate sooner than more powerful units, and your more powerful attacks will also cost more spots on the timeline. Since there are only 10 points on the timeline and only 2 turns in which to activate, you have to be smart and weigh weather it’s best to do utlize several weaker moves in order to get more activations for that unit throughout the game, or go all out and hit with your heaviest attacks now and just wait a while before that unit can activate again. Coupled with how you build your squad, you can see the layers of strategy built in before the game even gets going.

That is furthered by the use of Tactics cards, which have a variety of powerful effects that can help turn the battle in your favor. You’ll only have 3 of these in your deck to begin with, but over the course of the game, you can add even more. There are also upgrade tokens on the map that can give you a boost, though much of your options will come down to how you build out your 3 or 5-character team.

The Starter Set will feature a roster that includes Barbatos Lupus Rex, Gundam Vidar, Gundam Epyon, Wing Gundam Zero, Zaku II, and the RX782 Gundam, which is enough for a 3 v 3 game. You’ll also get everything else you need for a battle in the box, including Unit Cards, Tactical Cards, Game Token, Game map, Scenario Objective Cards, 10-sided Die set, a Handbook, and a Rule Quick Table, and you’ll get all of that for the rather incredible price of $35.00.

If you want to jump into 5 v 5, you’ll need to pick up the Gundam Assemble Deluxe Set, which includes a total of 13 miniatures to create your team with, as well as all of the various cards, dice, maps, and tokens. You’ll also get Paper Terrain as well, though the added miniatures and other upgrades will bring the total cost to $100 for the Deluxe Set.

There are also 2 Gundam Assemble Expansion Packs for $40.00 each and a Gundam Assemble Paint Pack for $50.00. Those will all be available around launch, but there are more sets coming for the game, including an even bigger Deluxe Set and 3 Unit Expansions that are set to release in November and December of this year, so if you’re looking for your next exciting tabletop challenge, Gundam Assemble could very well be the one you’re looking for. You can find all of the sets right here.

Gundam Assemble releases in October of 2026.

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