Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo’s Gundam Live-Action Movie Casts Fan-Favorite Deadpool Actor

is the new live-action Gundam movie from Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks. This will be the first time Gundam has been adapted in a live-action film, and it’s already got some star power in Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, and Michael Mando. A new report has now revealed that a fan-favorite Deadpool actor is providing even more star power, which should raise the hype level even more.

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A new report from Deadline has revealed that Deadpool star Shioli Kutsuna is joining the cast of the Gundam film, though character details are still unknown. Kutsuna first played the role of Yukio in Deadpool 2, and then reprised the role in the monster hit Deadpool & Wolverine. Kutsuna has already worked with Netflix on The Outsider and Murder Mystery, and now they will team up a third time for Gundam.

The Long-Awaited Gundam Live-Action Film Seems To Finally Be Happening

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks America / Sunrise / Legendary Pictures

Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks first announced the Gundam live-action movie in 2021, and it’s gone on a bit of a journey since that initial announcement. Originally, the film was going to be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island), but Vogt-Roberts would ultimately depart the project. Then it was radio silence for a while, but Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth) would step into the director role, and he is also writing the script.

The project then started to take shape, and in January of this year, it was Netflix that came out on top in bidding for the project. It’s unknown if this will follow recent Netflix trends of limited theatrical runs ahead of the project’s launch on streaming, but it’s the latest in Netflix’s growing stable of manga and anime powerhouse franchises.

The film then made another splash when it revealed the casting of both Sweeney and Centineo, and then it revealed the addition of Mando to the cast. Now with Kutsuna joining the mix, the film seems to have its core leads in place, and it’s perfect timing, as the film is reportedly starting production in April. After a bit of a wait, it seems like the Gundam live-action film is finally going to become a reality.

The live-action Gundam movie currently has no release date.

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