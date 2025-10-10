Gundam’s Next Movie is Headed to North American Theaters

Play video

Mobile Suit Gundam might have first debuted in the 1970s, but the anime franchise has consistently remained a hit throughout the decades, thanks to its ability to explore new and exciting territory. While series like Gundam Wing and Gundam GQuuuuuuX might take place in alternate realities from the universe that started it all, the Bandai Namco franchise has been more than willing to return to Amuro and Char’s domain. Such is the case with the upcoming Gundam movie that plans on continuing the latest film trilogy, and good news, Western mech enthusiasts, because this film is heading for the States.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circle is the long-awaited second entry in the Hathaway’s Flash trilogy, bringing fans back to the original anime universe that first introduced the anime to the world. While the first film hit theaters in Japan in 2021, the movie arrived on Netflix for Western mech fans, foregoing the silver screen. Luckily, Bandai Namco Filmworks has announced that the second film will hit American theaters next year, though an official release date remains a mystery. With The Sorcery of Nymph Circle arriving in Japan on January 30th, we imagine that the Western release will be right around the corner.

The Gundam Team Speaks

Along with the big release news, several of the voice actors had comments to share about the upcoming movie. The Japanese voice of Hathaway Noa, Kensho Ono, “This is all crazy. Hathaway is a man who questions the world itself — torn by doubts about what justice means and what he is truly fighting for. He suffers in solitude as he struggles with those questions, while Gigi’s presence grows ever larger, spiraling out of control. Is it the world that’s gone mad, or is it something else? I hope you look forward to seeing the answer unfold on screen.”

Following up on Ono’s words, the voice actor who brings Reina Ueda to life, Gigi Andalucia, added a quandary to the news, “Does Gigi truly realize that she holds the power to influence the course of this conflict — or not? There are moments where it almost sounds as if she’s toying with the very syllables of “Hathaway Noa,” yet beneath that playfulness lies someone who struggles and thinks deeply. I hope audiences will be able to feel that sincerity and complexity in her performance.”

If you want to learn more about the next theatrical entry in the Gundam universe, here’s how Bandai Namco Filmworks describes next year’s release, “In this latest installment, the film continues to follow Hathaway as he struggles between his unresolved feelings for Gigi and his mission aligned with MAFTY, Kenneth preparing for the suppression of MAFTY, and Gigi herself, whose presence will alter the course of both men’s destinies in an intense space opera of drama, combat, and emotional complexity. The film arrives in theaters across Japan this winter and the United States at a date to be confirmed.”

