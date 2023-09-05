New James Bond Game Announced

A new James Bond 007 game has been announced. James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction thanks to having been in movies for over 60 years now and in novels for even longer than that. It's a character that has been reinvented multiple times, but still retains core qualities. He's a handsome, charming spy loaded up with gadgets and is always up against some incredibly nefarious villain. Over the course of 25 movies, numerous books, and video games, Bond has survived and stood the test of time similar to characters like Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man.

As of right now, the next phase of Bond is a mystery. Daniel Craig wrapped up his 15-year run as the character in 2021 and the producers of the franchise have been taking their time to figure out what comes next. There are no shortage of rumors about who will play Bond next and what those films might look like, but one thing is for certain: there will be more. While we wait, the James Bond/007 franchise will stay alive via video games. A new mobile game titled Cypher 007 was announced earlier today and will release on Apple Arcade on September 29th. The game sees players exploring iconic Bond moments from a top-down perspective in a battle against Blofeld and Spectre as they try to turn Bond into a double agent. You can see a trailer below.

"Players will be immersed in this beloved universe of espionage as they gather intel, uncover secrets, and use spycraft to overcome immersive levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and objectives that increase in difficulty as they progress," reads the official synopsis (via IGN). "Players will complete missions to bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all, and compete against other 007 agents around the world via leaderboards to prove they're the best spy of all time."

Cypher 007 will be available on Apple Arcade starting on September 29th. It's currently unclear if the game will come to any other devices in the future.

Project 007 Release Date

This isn't the only James Bond game on the horizon. A few years ago, it was confirmed that Hitman developer IO Interactive was working on a new James Bond game called Project 007. Presumably this is a placeholder name, but it's expected to be a proper AAA 007 game with an original story and a new Bond. It's not expected to be linked to the new movies in any capacity. It has been quite a while since the game was announced, but hopefully, we'll start to hear more about it sometime later this year or next year and get a firm release date.

Who Will Be the Next James Bond?

As of right now, any British male actor in their 30s seems to be rumored for the part. One of the more notable examples was Aaron Taylor Johnson, but it's unclear if that will come to fruition. Either way, whoever takes on the role will have a high standard to meet. We likely won't hear who the next Bond is for quite a while as the SAG-AFTRA strike would probably take a number of key actors out of the running at the moment.