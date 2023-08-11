Hitman Developer's Project 007 Will Have You Playing as the "First" James Bond

Project 007 will apparently feature the "first James Bond" as the protagonist. James Bond is one of the most storied characters in fiction, having existed on film since the 60s and well before that in spy novels from writer Ian Fleming. The character has survived numerous reboots and reincarnations, but has sustained an extreme level of success. The 25th film, No Time to Die, grossed 774.2 million at the box office and concluded the Daniel Craig version of Bond's story. We've been without a new Bond game for about a decade now, leaving many to long for a new 007 game after the glory days of GoldenEye and Nightfire.

Hitman developer IO Interactive has been working on a new game in the franchise tentatively titled Project 007 for a couple of years now. As of right now, we know very little about it besides the fact it's an original story that will not connect to the films or use the likeness of any of the movie actors. One other tidbit we recently learned via an interview with Gamereactor (via GamingBible) is that the game will feature the "first Bond". Senior Technical Executive Producer Cris Vega gave a tease of what to expect from Project 007 and noted the game looks "very cool".

"007 is under development, it's looking very cool", Vega said. "It's going to tell the story of the first Bond and how it becomes the secret agent that he is, but that's what we can comment on."

It's unclear what Vega meant by "first Bond". Perhaps he meant to say the first 007, as it's a designator that is assigned to different agents over time, but it's unknown. Either way, it's exciting that we'll be getting to see a more hazy part of James Bond's life. Daniel Craig's Bond was the first one to really peel back the layers of the character and Casino Royale opens with a glimpse at how Bond earns his double-0 status. However, it's very brief and only gives us a tiny idea of his backstory.

