Project 007 Story Details Revealed

We now have some of the first story details for Project 007, a brand new James Bond game from IO Interactive, the team responsible for the Hitman series. James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction. His voice, his fashion, his memorable lines, and so on all help make him immediately recognizable, even to those who have never seen a Bond film. Bond is also famous for some of gaming's most beloved shooters, such as the acclaimed Goldeneye for Nintendo 64 (and most recently, Xbox and Nintendo Switch). However, despite his massive status, Bond has been AWOL from gaming for over a decade now. Thankfully, he will soon make his return.

IO Interactive has been hard at work on Project 007 for a number of years, but we know next to nothing about it. Thankfully, a little bit of light was shed in a recent interview with Eurogamer. IO Interactive co-owner Christian Elverdam revealed that the game is an origin story for James Bond, but also seemingly an original version of the character. The developer noted that they wanted to build a Bond that wasn't just mimicking the films, but designed as a gaming hero.

"[...] For us it's been about finding a mutual understanding of 'what is James Bond about?" said Elverdam. "And as we've talked about, we're doing an origin [story], because one thing, to show the trust they've instilled in us, is that we're allowed to build a James Bond for the games [audience], which I think is a profound homage to where our industry is and where the medium is, in the sense that yes, it's time to have a James Bond character who was not a movie character but who's comfortably just his own game character."

With that said, don't expect the character to be modeled around any of the prior actors like Daniel Craig. Ironically, Daniel Craig's first film, Casino Royale, served as a bit of an origin for the character. We see him check the boxes to become 007 in the first scene of the film and then the rest of the movie highlights what molded him to become the way he is in almost every other Bond film. It remains to be seen how IO will execute its version of the character, but the prospect of it all is very exciting.

