New Justice League Unlimited Game Lets You Play As DC’s Most Iconic Heroes

The heroes of the Justice League are some of DC’s biggest icons, with a roster that includes giants like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and more. Fans have had the chance to play as some of their favorites in the past, but a new DC game based on the even more expansive Justice League Unlimited will allow fans to play as those heroes and many, many more. Even better is that a legendary writer is also part of the project, and now we’ve got all the details.

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The newest project from Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products is a team-up with games publisher D20 Culture, and it’s known as Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game. The game is based on the hit Justice League Unlimited comic series, which greatly expanded the League’s roster to just about every superhero in the DC Universe, so it’s fitting that you’ll be able to assume the identity of those big-time DC heroes or create a completely new hero. It’s also fitting that Justice League Unlimited writer Mark Waid is the co-author of the game, and you can back the game when it hits Gamefound this July.

Justice League Unlimited’s Roster Holds Massive Potential

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game is a narrative-driven tabletop roleplaying game that allows players to jump into the DC Universe with their own set of characters or as some of their favorite DC heroes, and it derives its name from the recent DC series of the same name. That series opened up the Justice League roster in a major way, and that core element gives the new roleplaying game massive potential.

The roster of Justice League Unlimited included most of DC’s heroes, with smaller and more cult-favorite names right alongside DC’s biggest icons. Combined with the fact that you can create your own hero, the roster alone is a huge draw, and you have an impressive amount of options to do so. You can create Kryptonians, Amazons, Meta-Humans, and Cyber Constructs, just to name a few, and once you choose your foundations, you can also choose your hero’s approach and whether they inspire hope, create an element of fear, or some area in between.

Once you’ve chosen or created your hero, you then begin a sprawling story that is more than just about taking down villains. The narrative also explores the responsibility of bearing the mantle of a hero. At the start, players will answer five fundamental questions, which are the Justice League’s Tacit Clauses, and help define each character’s moral code, and this also ties into the collaboration between players and the “Editor” running the game, where players will be narrating their heroes’ deeds.

Players will use Ascension Points (PAX) to customize their attributes, which include Potency, Agility, Mind, and more, and players will eventually be able to wield magic and powers on a planetary scale. Powers can include things like super strength, flight, speed force, magic, telepathy, technological exoskeletons, and even Lantern Rings, and those are just a few options.

As the game unfolds, players will take on a number of different types of scans, which include Combat Scenes, Saving Scenes, Interlude Moments, and The Crisis Die. Combat Scenes include fast-paced and cinematic threats that range from street-level minions to apocalyptic forces, while Saving Scenes are time-sensitive missions that have players rescuing innocent people from disasters. Interlude Moments are quiet moments of that allow players to delve deeper into their hero’s personality as well as interact with allies, progress in personal arcs, and recover for the next crisis.

There’s also The Crisis Die, and activating the Crisis Die will unleash catastrophic events that alter history’s course, and can include things like an alien invasion, the loss of powers, or the arrival of a time traveler.

Mark Waid, co-author of the project and long-time DC comic writer said, “Table top games have such an amazing opportunity to bring new stories to fans and allow them to experience these beloved worlds and characters in a whole new way. Approaching Justice League Unlimited Roleplaying Game, my priority has been to set up a new story that fits authentically into this canon and builds upon it to provide a narrative playground for players to make their own. I can’t wait to reveal more so stay tuned.”

Peterson Rodrigues, CEO at D20 Culture, said, “For over 85 years, DC has been the home of the world’s greatest superheroes with incredible stories. Working with comic legend Mark Waid to create something new in this universe has been such an honor. With the Justice League Unlimited Roleplaying Game we are really pushing our work to new heights to create an original and bold system for players to immerse themselves in the tales of the Justice League, we cannot wait to bring this to audiences across the world.”

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game will launch its Gamefound campaign this July.

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