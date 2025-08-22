7 Characters We Hope to See More of in Justice League Unlimited

With the launch of Mark Waid and Dan Mora’s Justice League Unlimited, the promise of an unrestricted Justice League has been the core of the book. With cameos galore filling the pages with Mora’s beautiful art, we’ve had plenty of characters have a spotlight. Whether they’re in a background shot or a full-on mission, we’ve seen a lot of familiar faces but even with that, there isn’t enough of some characters. Some characters we just want to see more of, especially on this exciting team.

We’re only in the early days of JLU and with some time travel shenanigans there’s more of an opportunity for these characters to shine. Here are seven characters we want to see more of in Justice League Unlimited.

1) Batman Beyond

Terry McGinnis has long been a fan favorite. With a handful of solo series to his name from fans that refuse to let him go, it’s been great to see him in Justice League Unlimited. Only appearing a few times currently, we hope Terry gets more to do. WIth a couple of Batmen running around it could make for a fun storyline. Terry is no stranger from time traveling and getting stuck in time. While Terry and Tim had swapped places a little bit, it would be fun to see the reverse of it.

2) Mr. Terrific

With a strong supporting lead role in not just Justice League Unlimited, but a solo book and a great appearance in James Gunn’s Superman, the fans want more Mr. Terrific. Long standing as a background character for other heroes, Michael hasn’t had a ton of solo titles to his name which is unfortunate. Being the smartest man in the DC Universe is a fun concept and it would be nice to see it further explored.

Outside of his current series, the last time he was leading was in The Terrifics. A very slim chance that book will be back anytime soon but it showed great potential to his leading status. In general it’s good to see him anywhere but he could shine even more right now in Justice League Unlimited.

3) The Question

Serving as the Sheriff of the Watchtower, The Question is a no-brainer for a leading character in Justice League Unlimited. Renee is already a fan favorite among readers and her solo outing as the Question has plenty of praise. It would be a mistake not to go anywhere with her following that. With her new rifle that can send you to the Phantom Zone, she’s just that much more interesting and cool.

With a promise of more adventures with her in Justice League Unlimited, there’s plenty to hope for. Who knows maybe she and Vic could both return for a story, now that we know Vic is alive as well now too.

4) Dr. Occult

Appearing as early as issue two, Dr. Occult serves as possibly the biggest deep cut we’ve gotten so far. As paranormal investigator with a sense of magic just oozes cool from that description and an almost precursor to Constantine, this character has caught the attention of many as of late. Far from the most popular character, his boost here could mean a lot for new readers who haven’t heard of this guy. Thankfully Waid has been bringing a new life to a good bit of DC’s past characters and this is one we’d love to see more of.

5) The Challengers of the Unknown

Another team that’s been pretty much lost to time is the Challengers of the Unknown. A precursor to the Fantastic Four over at Marvel, this team hasn’t been active in a long time until recently. Having a central plot in The Question’s title, as well as their current solo and Justice League Unlimited, they’ve definitely seen a resurgence and that makes giving them more to do in Justice League Unlimited pretty much perfect timing. It’s another case of classic characters deserving a fresh chance to shine.

6) Air Wave

The tragic hero of Justice League Unlimited, Air Wave has become a fan favorite. A new take of a golden age hero, this Air Wave was the audience surrogate in the beginning. With the ability to use radio waves as power, he’s got a fun power set even among some of the most unique characters in the JLU.

After being a pawn in Grodd’s plans for the series and World’s Finest, we may have seen the end of Air Wave for now. However, with a strong enough pulse with fans of the book, we hope it isn’t the last we see of the “new guy” of the team. There’s a lot of potential with him here and we don’t want to see it go to waste.

7) Star Sapphire

Carol Ferris has been Star Sapphire for a long time. Currently starring as a main in Justice League Unlimited, and Green Lantern, she’s finally been given her credit. Showing her struggles as a former occasional villain for Green Lantern, it’s fun to see more than one lantern color in the Watchtower. It’s just something new and different and helps the book stay unique compared to other Justice League books.

While she may take a break after this arc, it would be cool to see her as the main lantern in this series overall. Not that Green Lantern is bad but seeing someone from a different corps may be a fun twist on the classic formula.

Who do you want to see more of in Justice League Unlimited? Let us know what you’re thinking.