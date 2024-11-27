Justice League Unlimited #1 Review – Endless Possibilities

The Justice League is embarking upon its most ambitious era to date, expanding the scope of what the League hopes to achieve and thus also expanding the roster to meet those new needs. That allows for countless possibilities, and the team of Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ariana Maher commit to that mantra in earnest. Justice League Unlimited feels immense in scale while also honing in on the humanity and compassion that have inspired so much admiration over the years, and visually it’s simply second to none. Justice League Unlimited #1 is a resounding success, and the future couldn’t look brighter if it tried.

New Era, Unlimited League

There’s a lot to process as Justice League Unlimited ramps up, but one element that immediately stands out is the sheer scale of everything. An Unlimited League is a great idea, but could easily falter quickly in execution, but Waid handles that rather effortlessly. The decision to follow a new recruit grounds you in this new status quo and allows you to see it with fresh eyes, with what appears to be pure chaos slowly coalescing into an adaptable but streamlined distribution of power and abilities.

Waid takes Air Wave on a figural and literal tour of the new Watchtower, and while the commentary from Flash is delightful, Waid makes sure to highlight some key details. Mora and Bonvillain give this massive complex a sense of energy and life, and when certain characters pop up it always feels as if it’s the big deal it should absolutely be. When one meets Superman for the first time, it should feel like it, and Unlimited carries these moments in spades.

Speaking of the League itself, longtime fans will adore seeing their favorite characters in the mix, even if it’s just for a brief appearance, though the main team is a lovely mix of icons and key players. Mora and Bonvillain’s Superman is a modern classic at this point, immediately capturing your attention with presence to spare, and their Wonder Woman and Batman are amazing as well. It’s truly the mix of other heroes though that really sets things off, with heroes like Star Sapphire and Firestorm stealing the show and reminding everyone of the heights they can reach.

Stealing the Show

That goes double for Star Sapphire, who brings fans into the League and how one deals with working alongside these powerhouse icons in a much different way. As opposed to someone like Air Wave, Sapphire isn’t new to her powers or utilizing them in a chaotic situation, but she is new to the hero gig and certain elements of her abilities. Sapphire has changed quite a bit over the course of Green Lantern and Absolute Power, and Justice League Unlimited seems like the next evolutionary tier. In fact, while Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman give the team its heart, soul, and backbone, Star Sapphire might be the one person who can take that heart and soul and reach the masses in a truly all-encompassing way.

We do get an impressive action set piece in the midst of all this, and I will take any excuse to see Mora, Bonvillain, and Maher to work their magic. Sapphire’s bright constructs give the book big pops of color throughout, and Maher’s brilliant work with these helps prop up every single scene. There are also other stories being built right alongside the main thread, including a Batman and Blue Beetle team-up that only gets a bit of room but has already become something we need more of as soon as possible.

The jury is out on the new threat, but the initial encounter makes a quality first impression, and they give the League a run for their money right off the bat. Air Wave’s story continues to be a meaningful thread as well, and Black Lightning’s presence on the team deserves high praise, especially in his exchanges with some of the newer members of the team. Justice League Unlimited is unquestionably ambitious, but it delivers on that ambition in every single way, kicking off a bold new era in style.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Mark Waid

Illustrated By: Dan Mora

Colored By: Tamra Bonvillain

Lettered By: Ariana Maher

What did you think of Justice League Unlimited #1?