New Konami Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new game from publisher Konami has leaked prior to an official reveal. For over 40 years, Konami has been one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. The Japanese gaming giant is most well-known for its marquee franchises like Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, Bomber Man, and Silent Hill, but has also published plenty of smaller titles over the years as well. Now, another game that seems to fit into this latter category has leaked, although details are still quite sparse.

Spotted today on the ESRB’s official website (via Gematsu), a new game by the name of Enchanted Wonderland was discovered. Enchanted Wonderland is said to be coming to Nintendo Switch platforms and is set to be published by Konami. Other than a brief synopsis of what the game will have in store, further information on when it might release is not found on the website. Currently, Konami itself hasn’t formally announced Enchanted Wonderland, which means that this listing is the first time that we’ve heard of the title.

“[Enchanted Wonderland] is an adventure game in which players explore a magical world to gather joy and resurrect a theme park,” says the description on the ESRB site. “Players interact with characters, learn magic, and engage in different theme park attractions/mini games.”

When Could This Konami Game Be Announced?

Given the nature of this leak, it’s virtually guaranteed that Enchanted Wonderland is a real game that will launch at some point in the months ahead. Assuming that it is indeed exclusive to Nintendo Switch consoles, this suggests that the game’s reveal could happen at a future Nintendo Direct. Nintendo tends to hold its first Direct presentations of the year in either January or February, which means that Enchanted Wonderland could be one such announcement planned for the 2026 event. Currently, Nintendo hasn’t said exactly when its next Direct will take place, but we’ll likely hear more on this front in the weeks ahead.

Regardless of when or where Enchanted Wonderland is announced, this leak implies that a proper reveal is surely set to take place very soon. As such, whenever we learn more about this upcoming Konami game in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

