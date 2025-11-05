Konami Delays New Game to 2026 and Cancels Nintendo Switch Version

A highly anticipated, yet delayed Konami game for the Nintendo Switch has been canceled on the platform. Konami has been in the business of creating stellar games since the 1970s, and a highly anticipated title set to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2025 is no longer. The game isn’t dead and buried, though, as it’s merely been delayed to 2026. It will now skip over Nintendo’s legacy console for release on the Nintendo Switch 2. While this leaves Switch owners hoping to play it disappointed, the Switch 2’s success suggests that more will upgrade to the console in time to enjoy Konami’s delayed offering.

On November 4, 2025, a Konami press release revealed that Darwin’s Paradox! is delayed until 2026 and will no longer be available on the original Switch. According to the release, “Darwin’s Paradox! has moved its original release schedule to 2026 to bring Darwin’s chaotic adventure from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.” The new IP is an action-adventure platformer, which will also be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. However, a specific release date beyond 2026 remains unknown as of writing, so players will have to wait for more news in the coming months.

Konami Killed Its Nintendo Switch Port of Darwin’s Paradox!

Image courtesy of Konami

Konami and ZDT Studio announced the game back in February 2025. The press release described Darwin’s Paradox! as “An ink-redible stealth-octopus, alien adventure.” In that release, the Switch 2 wasn’t mentioned, so the latest update on the platformer shows a change in strategy. It further described the game’s hero, Darwin, as an octopus who has been pulled out of his natural habitat and thrust into chaos in a world controlled by UFOOD INC., where the only thing on the menu is world domination. The accompanying reveal trailer features some cutscenes and gameplay, detailing Darwin’s camouflage ability and more, which you can watch below:

Konami has long been a source of excellent platformers — Contra is certainly a great example. That’s not to say the publisher hasn’t put out recent hits, as the company’s slate of Castlevania games is among the best made. All indications are that Darwin’s Paradox! will deliver on Konami’s usual formula for the genre, but it’s a tough pill to swallow knowing that it won’t be made available on the Nintendo Switch. As of writing, Nintendo has sold over 153 million Switches, and only 10+ million Switch 2s. There’s no doubt that number will explode by several orders of magnitude, but it nonetheless means that Konami is ditching more than 150 million existing Nintendo customers.

While not everyone who owns a Switch would necessarily buy Darwin’s Paradox!, there’s still a hefty imbalance between the two consoles. Regardless, it appears that Konami has another potential hit on its hands, as the game seamlessly combines classic and modern mechanics to enhance its adventure. Darwin utilizes the environment to his advantage, employing stealth and ink shots to solve puzzles, evade detection, and navigate his way through the immersive campaign. Konami’s latest will likely drop around the same time for its intended consoles. Be sure to keep an eye on ComicBook’s Gaming News for updates on its release.

How bummed are you that Darwin's Paradox! isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch?