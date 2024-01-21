LEGO Leak Says New Legend of Zelda Set Is Releasing This Year

Over the last several years, LEGO has been introducing different Nintendo-themed sets. That includes an NES console and CRT TV, as well as several Super Mario and Donkey Kong sets. Plus, we already know about several upcoming Animal Crossing sets. A recent leak claims that the range of Nintendo sets is going to grow even larger this year, branching out into yet another major Nintendo property. The leak says that The Legend of Zelda series is next and the new set is going to be one of the bigger ones we've seen in the Nintendo line.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda Set Leak

The leak comes from 1414falconfan on Instagram. Previously, the leaker reported on the LEGO Piranha Plant, which is available now, so they certainly have credibility with Nintendo products. In general, they're viewed as a trusted source by many in the LEGO community, though it's important to take this leak with a hefty dose of skepticism, as you would with any leak.

1414falconfan claims that The Legend of Zelda's set will be The Great Deuk Tree. The set is going to be a big one, topping the scale at 2,500 pieces. Plus, the rumor going around the comment section is that the set will include Young Link from The Ocarina of Time, as well as Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. However, that's not confirmed by the leaker in the post, so that may change.

The Great Deku Tree set is currently targeting a September 2024 release date, but that could very easily change over the next few months. Either way, Legend of Zelda fans should have something fun to look forward to later this year. Of course, this is far from the only Nintendo-themed LEGO set scheduled to launch this year.

The leaker also says two more sets from Animal Crossing are coming this August. There will also be several Sonic the Hedgehog sets coming in the summer and October. Finally, the leak claims there are nine more Super Mario sets scheduled for 2024. As you can see, LEGO is investing a ton of time and money into adding to its list of Nintendo-themed sets this year.

It's also worth noting that this could just be the beginning of LEGO's The Legend of Zelda lineup. The company has consistently been building out its Super Mario lineup. If the Zelda release is as successful as that one, there's no reason to imagine LEGO won't continue to give fans more Zelda content. And with the Zelda movie seemingly on the way, it would make sense for LEGO to ramp up production and catch what is sure to be a boost in popularity.