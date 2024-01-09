Live-Action Legend of Zelda Movie Teased by Sony CEO

After the smash success of last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, there is definitely an appetite to see other Nintendo properties on the big screen. One of the most popular suggestions over the years has definitely been The Legend of Zelda, which made the confirmation of a live-action film adaptation last year all the more exciting.

The The Legend of Zelda project will be a collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures — and during Sony's presentation at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, we got a bit of an idea of what that will entail. Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida teased that fans can expect the film to be "an amazing tale of adventure and discovery."

What Will the Live-Action The Legend of Zelda Movie Be About?

Plot details and casting for the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie have yet to be confirmed. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is set to direct the film, which will also be produced by long time Spider-Man producer, Avi Arad. A number of actors have been rumored or suggested by fans, including Spider-Man and Uncharted star Tom Holland for Link and Euphoria and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Hunter Schafer for Zelda.

"I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," said Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto in a statement. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

Will There Be a The Legend of Zelda Animated Movie?

Shortly after the live-action Zelda movie was confirmed, reports also indicated that an animated adaptation of the franchise is also concurrently in the works. Details about that are currently unknown at this time, although Ball has teased how animation will inspire his approach to the live-action Zelda moviee.

"I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that," Ball said in an interview late last year. "It's going to be awesome. My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that's untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We're not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

What do you think of the newest update surrounding the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie? Are you excited for the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!