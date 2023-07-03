New Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Hint at Impending Announcement

Nintendo fans have been wondering when the console manufacturer is going to announce the Switch 2 for several years now. While Nintendo hasn't had anything official to say on the matter just yet, a new series of rumors have popped up on Twitter that seem to point toward Nintendo announcing the follow-up to the best-selling Switch. As always, you'll want to take any rumors, especially around the next Switch with a massive dose of skepticism. Again, rumors have been flying around about the next Nintendo console for years. Any time you hear the words "Switch 2," it's usually better to not get too hopeful.

These rumors mostly stem from @NWeedle on Twitter. They claim that development kits have officially arrived in Spain. On top of that, they liked a YouTube video that says, "They are using the pro controller with the devkit, not the controllers because they do not want it to leak under any circumstances." As you can see, if that is true, we're likely relatively close to an announcement. Not that Spanish studios would take a backseat to other countries, but if a devkit is in Spain, it's likely in the hands of most of Nintendo's partners. If that's the case, we're probably, as NWeedle says, "in the last stages before the console's presentation."

Leak Express:



⚠️El kit de desarrollo de Switch 2 ha llegado a España.



Que un estudio español ya disponga del kit, frente a la política de secretismo de Nintendo, es un impulso en sus relaciones e indica que estamos en las últimas fases previas a la presentación de la consola. pic.twitter.com/E6JjUAAlEa — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) July 1, 2023

It's also worth noting that NWeedle has successfully leaked a few Nintendo things in the past. The most notable of these is when they leaked Metroid Dread back in May of 2020. Knowing that we can put a bit more stock into this latest leak. But again, we would suggest taking it with a huge grain of salt.

Either way, it certainly feels like we're getting close to an announcement. The Switch has been out for more than six years now and players have been begging Nintendo for a Pro model for almost as long. It's unlikely Nintendo will ever try to compete with Microsoft and Sony in pure power, but the Switch is starting to lag behind even more. It might not be the Nintendo Switch 2, but it would certainly be surprising if Nintendo doesn't announce a successor someday soon.