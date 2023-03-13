Nintendo Boss Hints at Switch 2 Surprise

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser was recently asked about a Nintendo Switch successor and what he would like to see from it. Naturally, Bowser dodged this question, but in his answer, he did seem to leave some breadcrumbs for Nintendo fans. More specifically, when asked by an investor in an investor question and answer about the next Nintendo console, Bowser quickly redirected the conversation to the success of the Switch, and in the process, teased that Nintendo will look to build upon this success with a surprise or two. According to Bowser, how to "surprise and delight" is always at the front of Nintendo's mind.

"I should be careful about what I personally would like to see (in a new Switch). But what I can share is that one of the reasons that even going into year seven we feel very confident that the Switch can have a strong performance over the next few years is that it is still truly that unique device that you can play in a variety of ways, at home, on the go," said Bowser. "One of the things we look at always is how can we surprise and delight. How can we introduce new unique ways of playing. That´s always in front of our mind."

This is obviously a very "trained in PR" type of statement, as expected. However, the way Bowser talks up the Switch and its uniqueness, in relation to what's next for Nintendo, seems to hint at a Switch successor, but not just a beefed-up Switch. It sounds like whatever is next from Nintendo it will have a surprise or two, which should be expected at this point. Every time you think you know what Nintendo is doing, it catches you by surprise.

