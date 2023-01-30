New Nintendo Report Sheds Light on Switch 2 Release

A new report tied to Nintendo has shed light on what the Japanese video game might look to do with its successor to the Switch. Based on everything we currently know, it seems like 2023 will be the final major year for the Nintendo Switch in its current form. Previous reports this year have already claimed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will end up being one of the final big exclusives for the Switch. As such, the writing is on the wall that a potential "Nintendo Switch 2" is around the corner. And while it remains to be seen when Nintendo might reveal such a platform, new info seems to now be coming about.

According to Famitsu reporter Zenji Nishikawa (via Benzinga), Nintendo could be in the process of beginning to move toward the production of a new console in 2023. With this in mind, Nishikawa theorized that Nintendo could look to release its next console at some point within the coming 12 months. This is just conjecture on Nishikawa's own part for the time being, but one source suggested to the reporter that Nintendo is looking to partner with an "American semiconductor manufacturer" soon to begin exploring new hardware.

Assuming that everything that has been outlined here is factual, it absolutely stands to reason that Nintendo will release its next console in 2024. Considering the gargantuan success of the Switch, a direct follow-up to the console in the form of a "Switch 2" would make the most sense for Nintendo to release next. Despite launching nearly six years ago, the Switch remains incredibly popular to this day and continues selling at a very high rate. Because of this, Nintendo will likely stick with a similar form factor for whatever it might embark on next.

