Nintendo Wants to Prevent Scalping With Switch 2

Nintendo has said that it wants to prevent scalping as much as possible when it comes to its next console, which many are assuming will be the Switch 2. At this point in time, Nintendo continues to be very dodgy about the specifics associated with its next piece of hardware. Although it's widely assumed that this new console will be shown off at some point in 2024, Nintendo itself is largely tight-lipped. Regardless of when this new device is revealed, though, Nintendo has said that it wants to ensure the console doesn't get resold for asinine prices.

In a new discussion with shareholders, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa responded to one inquiry associated with the company's next console and its potential to be sold at a high rate on the resale market. Without getting too in the weeds, Furukawa said that those at Nintendo are already considering strategies that will lead to scalping being diminished, notably by simply trying to meet the initial demand that will exist for the console.

"With regard to resale measures when launching new hardware, we recognize that the most important thing is to first produce and ship in numbers that can meet customer demand," Furukawa said in response to the inquiry. "We will then consider whether there are any other possible measures that can be taken."

One reason why Nintendo might have the resale market on its mind with its Switch successor is simply due to how things went with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. When those platforms launched back in 2020, they were incredibly hard to find, which led to resellers trying to scalp the consoles for hundreds of dollars more than their retail price. While resellers are clearly always going to exist, Nintendo believes that if its next console isn't prone to shortages at launch, it will prevent the second-hand market from inflating to the same scale that was seen with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

