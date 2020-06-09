A New Okami Game May Finally Happen

Fans of Capcom's Okami have been clamoring for a sequel for years now, but those requests have mostly fallen on deaf ears. However, it seems like there might be new hope for a follow-up to the game. Former Okami development team member Ikumi Nakamura told IGN Japan that she plans on pitching the company on a brand-new game in the series. While that doesn't make anything official, it should provide fans of Okami some hope that a new title could see the light of day. Nakamura stated that she would like to see director Hideki Kamiya return for the proposed sequel, as well.

During the interview, Nakamura's translator detailed her plans for the future:

"Regarding Okami, that’s actually the project she wants to make a reality the most. As long as she goes after it, she has a feeling the chances are pretty high that it might become a reality. After quarantine is over and the world becomes normal again, she is planning to make a visit to Capcom and propose the idea, but for her the most important thing is that if it would happen, she wants Kamiya-san to direct it again."

Okami originally released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. In the game, players take on the role of Amaterasu, the goddess of the sun. Based on Japanese folklore, the game used a unique visual style that endeared Okami to critics and audiences alike. While the game has yet to receive a numbered sequel, a spin-off for the Nintendo DS was released in 2011 titled Okamiden.

After all these years, it will be interesting to see if Okami receives a sequel. While Capcom has clearly taken its time delivering a sequel to the game, it's clear that Okami has not been forgotten by the publisher. Over the years, Okami has been ported to a plethora of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. New merchandise for the game continues to release regularly, and characters from Okami have appeared in other Capcom games, including Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds and Tatsunoko vs. Capcom.

