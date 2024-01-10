New Pokemon Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Luxray, Grookey, and Wooloo

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon fans have a new wave of Funko Pops to collect which, we believe, is the 14 to date. It's a fresh batch with all-new Pop figures of Luxray, Grookey, and Wooloo. The electric Luxray is depicted with his shaggy mane. The outdoorsy Grookey features its stick tucked away in its bright green fur.. Finally, there;s Wooloo who is, well...looking like an adorably fluffy sheep.

Pre-orders for the new batch of Pokemon Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic now. They should also be available here Amazon in the very near future. A 10-inch Umbreon is also expected to launch as a Target exclusive soon. Details about the previous Pokemon Funko Pop wave can be found below but let's start with an honorary Pokemon that also launched today as part of Funko's weekly drop event.

Yes, a Baby Animal Funko Pop from The Muppets Mayhem also launched today. Not part of the Pokemon wave of course, but it kind of fits in a hilarious way. If Baby Animal was a Pokemon, what kind of Pokemon would he be? While you ponder that, \you can pick one up here at Entertainment Earth now. The 13th wave of Pokemon Funko Pops included Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble are available via the links below.