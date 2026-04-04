New Pokemon Go Event Gives Players A Shot At 11 Rare Shiny Pokemon (With Boosted Odds)

The last few weeks in Pokemon Go have felt a bit slow, with quite a few repeat events. We did get the surprise April Fool’s Day debut of Mimikyu, but by and large, Memories in Motion so far largely feels like Pokemon Go is in its rerun era. We do have the new April GO Pass headed our way, and some Galarian debuts later in the month. But while a slow start to the month can be a bit underwhelming, it does give players a great chance to catch up on Pokemon they might have missed. And that includes rare, costumed Shiny Pokemon.

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On April 4th from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, Pokemon Go is hosting a Fashion Raid Day event. While the lineup doesn’t feature any brand-new costumed Pokemon this time around, it’s still a great opportunity for Shiny hunters. All 11 of the returning costumed Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, which makes this a great time to fill in gaps for Pokemon that don’t spawn nearly as often. In fact, each and every costumed Pokemon in the lineup will also be more likely to be Shiny.

All Pokemon Go Fashion Raid Day Costumed Bosses with Boosted Shiny Odds

Image courtesy of Niantic

As the name suggests, this Fashion Raid Day event centers on costumed Pokemon appearing more frequently in Raids. For those who prefer to find Pokemon in the wild, that’s a bit of a disappointment. But on the bright side, the event will dish out 6 free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disks. So even if you’re not in the habit of stocking up, you should still be able to join at least a few Raids for free during the event. The Remote Raid Pass limit will also be increased, with the option to use up to 20 Remote Raid Passes.

When Fashion Raid Day is live in your area (from 2 PM to 5 PM local time), you can expect to see the following costumed Pokemon more frequently in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Blitzle with a collar

Croagunk in a backwards baseball cap

Diglett with a tophat

Minccino wearing bows and glasses

Shinx in a tophat

Sneasel with a beanie and sunglasses

Wooper in a beanie

Three-Star Raids

Absol wearing sunglasses

Butterfree wearing a bow

Dragonite with sunglasses and a bowtie

Kirlia with a tophat

Image courtesy of Niantic

All 11 of these Raid Boss Pokemon can be Shiny and will have boosted Shiny odds during the event. The Raids should turn over roughly every 30 minutes or so, giving you plenty of chances to take on each Raid Boss and, hopefully, catch a few Shiny costumed Pokemon.

The One-Star Raids should be pretty easy to solo, so you can easily tackle quite a few of those on your own. Three-Star Raids can be a bit hit or miss depending on the boss, but you should be able to take them on so long as you bring a strong team that leans into type advantages.

In addition to the Shiny boosted odds for these costumed Pokemon, Fashion Raid Day will also bring boosted chances for Rare Candy XL, plus 50% more XP and Double Stardust for participating in Raid Battles. So while it may not be the biggest event when it comes to debuts or wild spawns, it’s still a pretty good way to spend a few hours playing Pokemon Go.

Are you Shiny hunting any of these costumed Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!