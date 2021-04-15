New Pokemon Snap: Every Pokemon Confirmed for the Game So Far

New Pokemon Snap will be out in just a few weeks, but we already know many of the Pokemon that will appear in the game. New Pokemon Snap will be released on April 30th, giving players a new chance to encounter and photograph Pokemon in their native environment. While the original Pokemon Snap had just over 60 Pokemon species in the game, New Pokemon Snap will feature over 200 different species from across the various generations of games. While many of those Pokemon species remain a mystery to players, we do have a solid idea of many of the Pokemon thanks to a bevy of New Pokemon Snap commercials and previews released in the US and Japan.

To help players get excited for New Pokemon Snap, we've compiled a list of every Pokemon we know will appear in the game. In total, we've spotted 119 different Pokemon species spread out over 9 different previews and commercials. We've divided the Pokemon up by their appearances in various commercials and previews. Once a Pokemon appears on our list, they won't appear again, even if they've appeared in multiple commercials or previews.

If you think you've spotted a Pokemon in the commercials that belongs on the list, be sure to let us know! Leave a comment and (once we confirm), we'll add the Pokemon to our list and credit you as well!