Red Dead Redemption 3 Would’ve Resolved a Major RDR2 Mystery, Claims Writer

Red Dead Redemption 3 would’ve provided a definitive answer to a mystery that has haunted Red Dead Redemption 2 players for years. Rockstar Games is a studio that has an incredible history of work, but one of its most defining works is Red Dead Redemption 2. The game combined the studio’s open-world ambitions with world-class storytelling, creating a strong blend between a cinematic story and immersive and innovative gameplay. To this day, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to sell well and remain in the conversation. There’s even some hope that a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster may be around the corner, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been wondering for a while whether or not there’d be a Red Dead Redemption 3, especially after the departure of series writer Dan Houser. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a solid way to tie together the two games and served as a great finale (or beginning, depending on how you view it) to this two-game arc. John and Arthur’s story is pretty complete, unless Rockstar wants to do another prequel, but that may be redundant at that point. However, there was at least some idea that there’d probably be another game in the future when Houser was still there.

Red Dead Redemption 3 Would’ve Revealed Gavin’s Fate

When speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, former Rockstar Games writer Dan Houser spoke about the Red Dead Redemption 2 mystery revolving around a man named Gavin. In the game, players can find a character named Nigel screaming for a missing friend named Gavin. No matter how long you follow Nigel for or how much searching you do, Gavin can not be found. There are a number of theories surrounding who and where Gavin is. Some believe he’s dead or long gone, others believe Nigel has a split personality disorder, and much more.

Houser claimed that he and his co-writers never definitively came up with Gavin’s fate, but planned to return to it in a future game. He noted that Gavin was indeed a real person, but they were debating on whether or not he was dead or still alive somewhere, but they never fully decided what the truth was. Instead, Houser believed that they would continue this mystery in subsequent games, potentially either resulting in Gavin’s actual appearance or revealing that Gavin intentionally tried to abandon Nigel, who Houser calls a “maniac.”

Play video

It’s entirely possible this could still happen, as Houser noted in this interview that he believes Red Dead Redemption 3 will likely get made without him. Whether or not Gavin and Nigel appear in that game, whenever it inevitably happens, remains to be seen. Either way, it’s fun to hear that the team likes to plant seeds for future games, even if it’s with regards to smaller side content that some players may never even engage with.

What do you want to see in Red Dead Redemption 3? Let me know in the comments.