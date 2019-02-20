New Shazam Teaser for ‘Injustice 2 Mobile’ Released

Injustice 2 Mobile players are getting excited for the arrival of Shazam, who is on the way to the fighting game. While we have already received our first look at the upcoming hero being added to the roster, the developers have released a new teaser to get fans hyped.

In the video, we can see what appears to be a young Billy Batson leaning against a wall and holding a skateboard. A twirl of the board reveals the Shazam logo, and then the clip comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update for Injustice 2 Mobile containing Shazam and all of his glory has arrived, but the hero himself has not. Warner Bros. has not revealed exactly when we can expect Shazam to arrive, but it should be in the relatively near future. We do, however, have more details regarding the character, which can be seen below:

“The new Injustice 2 Mobile hero is based off the DC movie and is looking super sharp on the roster! Unleash his magic and use Shazam!‘s powers from the gods against your opponents. Reduce incoming Crit damage for your whole team with Shazam!’s “Stamina of Atlas” and gain an attack buff with his “Courage of Achilles” when he is struck with a Critical Hit!

“If Shazam! successfully blocks an incoming Special Attack, he has a chance to disable it and active his own Special, “Roaring Strike” with his power “Retribution of Zeus”! Obtain the new Gold, Arcane Class hero through Arena Seasons and the new Wizard Chest. Collect Shazam! gear through the Arena Store or unlock a full set of level 10 or level 30 gear in the shop!”

Injustice 2 Mobile is available now on Android and iOS devices.

What do you think about all of this? Should Shazam have arrived immediately with the latest update, or is it okay that he’ll be hanging around in the shadows for an unknown amount of time? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!