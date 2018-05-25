New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Announcement Being Teased

Sega, via the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, is teasing a new game announcement.

The tease comes slipped into a new tweet mocking the General Data Protection Regulation, a European-based privacy law that went into effect today, impacting the industry.

As you can see, the screen on the device Sonic is holding reads:

“We’ve updated our Privacy Policy. As part of our ongoing efforts to prepare for our new game announcement, as well as release Sonic Mania Adventures Part 3 this month…”

Now, whether this is an actual tease or just part of the joke, isn’t clear. However, if I was a betting man, I would bet my house, my new cat, and my Sonic-branded Gucci belt collection on the former.

If this is indeed a tease, it may involve a formal announcement of the new Sonic Racing game, which was revealed back in March, and which is poised to be revealed soon. It’s also possible its a new Sonic game entirely, though what type of Sonic game, isn’t clear. So, if you’re counting, it could be just a joke, referring to the official reveal of the new Sonic Racing game, or just a new Sonic game. As the cliche goes: only time will tell.

As for the Internet’s reaction to the tweet, it was mostly praise for Sega and whoever runs the Sonic account for not only using a meme to poke at GDPR, but to sneak in a game announcement tease as well.

THEY MADE A MEME OUT OF WE UPDATED OUR PRIVACY POLICY USING THE MANIA ADVENTURES MEME — frogio (@fr0gio) May 25, 2018

I can’t believe you’ve done this — Akfamilyhome (@akfamilyhomeak) May 25, 2018

>Privacy policy message shows up on device that Eggman made for himself

>Message hints at new game

Eggman is making the next Sonic game, confirmed — Pep (@PepVerbsNouns) May 25, 2018

I love it how everyone is focused on the meme instead of the new game announcement — Jwiz (@Jwizard10) May 25, 2018

Sega makes the best memes… I hope we get to see that new racing game! pic.twitter.com/xOYnUWvNjj — Magilou (@Havon1Bob2Topal) May 25, 2018