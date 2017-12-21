New Star Trek Bridge Crew Non-VR Patch Released

Fans of the Star Trek saga who have wanted to get in on Ubisoft’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew action can now “engage” with the game, thanks to a new patch. After feedback from the game’s community regarding their wishes for online multiplayer updates, this patch will serve to connect players on PC for prefer to stay out of virtual reality, or don’t have headsets. Ubisoft released some new footage for the game and provided a little commentary on what players can expect from the latest patch.

Multiplayer just got that much more interactive. While the game can be played alone, the real meat of it is working together with other players to successfully navigate you way through space and go where no one has gone before. Now, that same social aspect will be available to non-VR players, opening up the potential base to much greater numbers. Originally released back in May, the game has become the subject of plenty of hilarious video depicting failing (or winning) crews, and has done well among fans of the show who want to immerse themselves in it.

Some of the other new features added with the patch include graphical enhancements that PC players can enable in order to get a more impressive experience in virtual reality. The patch also adds support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets, further opening up that base.

According to the video, there’s even more coming soon for the game, but that remains under wraps for now. The game is developed by Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft development studio. While it didn’t win, the title did score a nomination for Best VR Experience at this year’s Game Awards.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available now for Playstation 4 and PC.