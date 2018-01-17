New Tomb Raider Trailer Release Date Confirmed

A couple of days ago, we reported a new teaser for the forthcoming Tomb Raider film that featured Alicia Vikander, playing the role of Lara Croft, showing off her skills as a survivor – set to a remix of Beyonce’s song of the same name, mind you. It appeared that the new trailer was supposed to premiere sometime yesterday – but now we have an official date of when we’ll be able to see more of Vikander in action, along with the return of said teaser.

Said teaser just went up on the official Tomb Raider channel, and though it’s very brief – we’re talking about 13 seconds or so – it has the same “survivor” theme as the previous clip, featuring snippets of Vikander kicking all kinds of butt with a bow in her hand. You can watch the teaser clip below, and be prepared for the full trailer, which is expected to debut sometime tomorrow. (A specific time wasn’t given, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on when it goes up, so be sure to check back in with us.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser trailer does give us a closer look at certain elements from the game, like Lara using her treasure-hunting expertise to unlock a relic, as well as a quick glimpse at what appears to be Croft Manor, where Lara gets a majority of her work done. Of course, it also shows her getting into the thick of action, preparing to fire a bow and arrow at an unseen enemy, as well as jumping from what appears to be an overflowing cruise ship – a clip that kind of reminds us of a similar scenario from the 2013 Tomb Raider game of the same name.

In fact, it seems that the new film is going for that kind of vibe, introducing us to a much younger Lara as she begins to develop her skills and take on anyone that stands in her way – like the villain Walter Goggins is portraying in the film.

As we mentioned, the full trailer goes up tomorrow, so we’ll keep you in the know for what’s coming next for Lara. One thing’s for sure – we pity the poor fools going up against her.

Tomb Raider debuts in theaters on March 16, 2018.