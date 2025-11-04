New Turn-Based Mode for Pillars of Eternity Announced 10 Years After Launch

For fans of classic CRPGs, this is the kind of news that gets you excited. Nearly ten years after Pillars of Eternity first arrived, Obsidian Entertainment is giving the game a long-awaited new feature: a turn-based combat mode. While Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire received turn-based combat years ago, the original game remained locked in its real-time with pause system. That’s finally changing, and the update promises a new way to tackle the game’s rich tactical combat without losing the depth and complexity that made the series a standout in the genre.

This new turn-based mode isn’t just a copy of what Deadfire offered. It’s a carefully considered update built with the lessons learned from its sequel. Turn-based combat in Deadfire was generally well-received, but players had issues with pacing and mechanics that didn’t always feel fair or satisfying, thanks to the system being somewhat hamfisted. The new system for the original Pillars addresses those points directly, creating a more balanced and strategic experience that should appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers looking for a tactical approach. It carefully blends the classic feel of the game with modern refinements, giving each encounter a sharper sense of purpose and intensity.

One of the most exciting changes is the overhaul of the action economy. This isn’t a simple one-to-one swap from real-time with pause. Now, attributes like dexterity, recovery times, and speed feel meaningful in turn-based play, with the number of actions per round tied to a character’s speed and recovery rather than a fixed round count. It makes each turn feel impactful, closely tied to the mechanics that made real-time combat in Pillars so engaging in the first place. Players will notice that their characters feel more responsive, and decisions carry more weight as timing and strategy become more central to every battle.

Free actions have also been rethought. In previous systems, some abilities or items could be used in ways that unbalanced combat. Now, these actions are limited and carefully managed, which encourages smarter decision-making and keeps fights tense without slowing everything down. The change ensures that battles are both challenging and fair, giving players the satisfaction of seeing their strategic choices directly influence the outcome.

The developers have also addressed pacing concerns, especially for larger battles. Turn-based combat could previously feel sluggish when facing many enemies, but lethality has been increased. This change makes encounters feel sharper and more decisive, letting each attack carry weight and keeping the tactical tension alive from start to finish. Combined with the refined action economy, it ensures that even longer fights remain engaging rather than tedious.

Flexibility remains key. Players can switch between real-time with pause and turn-based combat at any moment, either through the options menu or directly from the HUD. It’s the perfect way to cater to fans of the original system while letting more tactical-minded players enjoy a slower, more deliberate pace without compromise.

For anyone who’s spent countless hours exploring Eora, this update offers a fresh way to revisit a world you already know and love. The new turn-based mode preserves the depth, challenge, and choices that define Pillars while giving fans a chance to approach combat in a completely new way. The public beta for the turn-based mode launches on November 5, 2025, giving players a chance to dive in, experience the changes firsthand, and help shape the system before it becomes a permanent feature.

