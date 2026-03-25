Pokemon Champions Producer Wants the Game to Continue “Forever”

The producer of Pokemon Champions has made clear that he would like the game to continue for a very, very long time. Upon its launch in early April, Champions will more or less become the de facto game in which competitive Pokemon battles will take place. While future mainline entries will still likely offer Pokemon battling of their own between players, Champions is poised to serve as a central hub for the competitive scene moving forward. And to that end, the game’s producer says that the goal is to see Champions stick around “forever”.

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Speaking to GamesRadar, Pokemon Champions producer Masaaki Hoshino talked about the development team’s long-term plan with the title. Hoshino explained that, on paper, Champions is meant to grow alongside the Pokemon series as a whole. This means that as more Pokemon are introduced to the franchise through future installments, those same Pokemon should then be seen in Champions as well.

“We’re planning to keep Pokemon Champions going far into the future – basically forever, as long as the Pokemon series is continuing,” Hoshino said. “And who knows? Far in the future, we’ll have 2,000, 3,000, maybe 10,000 Pokemon.”

Could Champions Support So Many Pokemon at Once?

The only caveat to this plan is that Hoshino says that Pokemon Champions likely won’t support every Pokemon in existence at a single time. While the plan is to feature “as many Pokemon as possible in the game”, Champions will limit which Pokemon can be used in specific seasons. This will allow the meta of Champions to shift over time and will create an experience that is constantly evolving.

“If we had all of those available to be played, I think it would just become such a complicated situation,” Hoshino continued. “So I think the idea that we have right now is only a limited selection available, but shifting over time.”

Pokemon Champions is set to launch next month on April 8th for Nintendo Switch, with those on Nintendo Switch 2 getting an improved version with better visuals. A mobile version of Champions is also slated to release in 2026 but doesn’t yet have a specific release date.

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