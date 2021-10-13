New World Update 1.0.2 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Another new update for New World dropped this week following the game’s busy launch from not long ago. This one targets mainly the Faction Missions available in the game with a number of bugfixes also released to resolve some problems players have been reporting since the launch. The New World developers also reassured players that they’re still working on the server transfer feature and said that this latest update helped lay the groundwork for that feature to come to fruition.

The server transfers have been talked about since launch after players committed to servers that quickly became popular and therefore difficult to get into. Amazon Games announced recently that it’d be delaying the server transfer feature, but it’s still being worked on “tirelessly.”

“This week’s update brings in another swathe of bug fixes, alongside laying additional groundwork for the upcoming server transfer feature,” the latest update said. “Many members of our team are still working tirelessly on ensuring everyone can find a world to call their long-term home with the character transfer feature.”

The patch notes for the Faction Missions were brief compared to the bugfixes, but you can find all of those below to see what’s changed since the release of New World’s Update 1.0.2.

Faction Missions

Reduced the amount of influence increase over time significantly for attacking factions. This is to account for a bug we found where the increase was multiplied much faster than intended over time.

Removed the decrease in influence over time for defending factions.

Bugfixes

General Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where players could respawn as a corpse.

Fixed an issue where the tier 3 fishing treasure chest wouldn’t fight back after being hooked.

Fixed various localization issues and text fields.

Fixed an issue causing players kicked, suspended, banned, or removed from the game by Easy Anti-Cheat to receive unclear communication. Additional messaging has been added so players can better understand the penalty they received.

Fixed an issue causing territory influence to be reset after an Invasion.

Fixed an issue where players attempting to take a split amount of stacked items from a different settlement their faction owns, they were charged for the entire cost of the items in the stack.

Fixed a game crash caused by a player targeting another player with a healing effect at the exact moment they fast traveled or teleported away.

Fixed an issue reducing variety and potential quantity of loot obtained from game modes and chests within the world.

Fixed an issue causing some crafting bonuses to not provide the minimum intended values.

Fixed an issue where overflow items in storage transferred to a different territory.

Fixed an issue where petting Barkimedes caused the camera to jitter.

Fixed an issue causing the Ice Pylon ability to not cooldown appropriately.

Fixed an issue where settlement storage can become massively overflowed by expired contracts.

Fixed an issue where player’s movement could stutter after becoming encumbered from logging.

Fixed an issue where there were not enough chests at Hapless Homestead to fulfill Faction quest requirements.

Fixed an issue causing players to randomly teleport.

Fixed an issue where players disappear if standing still when a campsite turret blueprint is being held.

Fixed a visual issue causing repeater turrets to appear as if they were firing projectiles at an angle that did not align with the turret.

Fixed miscellaneous game crashes.

AI Fixes

Fixed an issue where Marshjaw respawned slower than intended at Flatfish Fishery.

Fixed an issue causing certain bears to respawn faster than intended.

Fixed an issue causing twice the intended number of Boars to spawn at the Boarsholm POI in Restless Shores.

Store Fixes