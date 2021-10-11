New World Server Transfers Delayed

While Amazon’s New World has been quite popular since it was first released, it’s continued to have trouble with server capacity and the like. The video game had previously promised that players would be able to transfer servers in the near future, but it has been some time since then — and as of a recent update, has been indefinitely delayed. And, to top it off, transfer between different regions is “not possible,” according to the developer.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard to get this feature tested and to a place where we are confident that it will perform exactly as intended,” the update from the developer last Friday reads in part. “While we want everyone to find their long-term home in Aeternum as soon as possible, we also want to ensure that the process is seamless and ready for everyone to use. During our testing we uncovered some edge cases where the transfer experience does not meet our standards for its release. This means that we will be taking some extra time to get these issues resolved before we feel comfortable giving everyone their free server transfer token.”

In the meantime, please read up in the link for how character transfers will work once it is ready to go live. https://t.co/3ScS3bhZxD — New World: Aeternum (@playnewworld) October 8, 2021

The fact that transfers between regions are not possible, even when server transfers are available, is in direct contradiction to previous information is not lost on the developer. The new FAQ about upcoming server transfers answers the obvious question — “So the ‘transfer to any server’ statement issues earlier was not true?” — simply states that, “Unfortunately the original information provided was incorrect.” Servers transfers are still coming, of course, but they will be limited to the original region of a character. Characters on US East must remain within US East.

New World is currently available for the PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Amazon Games right here.

What do you make of the popularity of Amazon’s new PC MMO, New World? Have you been playing it since it was released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!