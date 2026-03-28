Newest Pokemon Go Gigantamax Battle Is Tougher Than You Think (Here’s How to Prepare)

It’s been an unusually quiet week in Pokemon Go, without any major events to speak of for several days. But that’s about to end as players gear up for the latest Gigantamax Battle debut. March 28th marks the official Pokemon Go debut of Gigantamax Pikachu. This massive Pokemon will be the star of its own Battle Day event from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on March 28th. And while a massive Pikachu might look cute, it’s not going to be an easy fight.

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During its Max Battle Day event, Gigantamax Pikachu will be the boss in new 6-star Max Battles. This is an extra tricky tier of Max Battles geared at larger groups of players, which means you’re unlikely to be able to tackle the giant Pikachu battles alone. Pikachu obtained via winning these Max Battles can be Shiny, but they will be unable to evolve. Here’s what you need to know to secure victory against the latest Max Battle boss in Pokemon Go.

Best Counters for Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battles in Pokemon Go

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Gigantamax Pikachu is a 6-star Max Battle boss. Typically, you’re going to need a minimum of 10 trainers to take on these bosses. Lobbies can accommodate up to 40 trainers in total, and the more people you’re able to group up, the easier your battle will be. If you bring in the right counters, you can probably tackle Gigantamax Pikachu with fewer players, but it won’t be easy.

Using the RSVP feature can help ensure a bigger group gathers to take down this extra-tough Pikachu. But you’ll still want to make sure you bring the right team to the table.

Pikachu is an Electric-type Pokemon, which means you’ll want to bring Ground types to this Max Battle. And of course, you’ll want to choose from Ground-type Pokemon that are able to Dynamax in Pokemon Go. This does limit your options a bit.

For this battle, I strongly recommend bringing in a Dynamax Excadrill. It’s currently one of the best attackers with a Ground-type moveset and the ability to Dynamax. You could also go for Dynamax Kingler, which also has the ability to learn the Max Quake Ground-type Dynamax move. Just make sure its Fast Move is a Ground-type attack, such as Mud Shot.

If you want to bring a Max Spirit Pokemon into the mix for healing, Blissey will be your best bet. On the defense side, Latios or Latias will be great contendors, as will Grass-types like Venusaur.

Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battle Day Event Bonuses

Image courtesy of Niantic

Max Battle events are primarily centered on teaming up to tackle the boss. But they do come with some bonuses to make that experience all the more rewarding. The event bonuses for Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battle Day are:

Increased Max Particle collection limit (up to 1,600)

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles

Power Spots refresh more often

Additional Power Spots will be active during the event

Power Spots will offer 8x Max Particles

Players can do up to 3 Special Trades for the day

Remote Raid Limit increased from 10 to 20

Double Max Particles for exploring (begins at 12 AM local time March 28th)

1/4 adventuring distance to obtain Max Particles (begins at 12 AM local time March 28th)

Trainers can also buy a paid Event Ticket to snag some additional rewards and bonuses. The Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battle Event Ticket is $4.99 USD and will grant you a Timed Research that offers 1Max Mushroom, plus bonus XP and Max Particles.

Are you planning to take on Gigantamax Pikachu? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!