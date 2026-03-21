5 Most Expensive Pokemon Games You Can Buy in 2026

When it comes to the collectibles market, Pokemon is hard to beat. Rare Pokemon cards like the Pikachu Illustrator can sell at auction for truly staggering prices. But cards are far from the only collector’s items out there in the Pokemon fandom. Many of the older Pokemon games can sell for surprisingly high prices, even if you’re just looking for a playable copy to soothe your nostalgia.

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With Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen hitting the Nintendo Switch, many are hoping it’ll soon be easier than ever to revisit the classics. If more older Pokemon games get modern ports, we could see the resale value for retro titles drop. But for now, there are still quite a few pricey retro games on the Pokemon resale market. If you’re curious which Pokemon titles are the most expensive to buy in 2026, so was I. So, I’m rounding up the highest prices for Pokemon games in 2026.

5) Pokemon SoulSilver (with PokeWalker)

Image courtesy of Game Freak and Nintendo

Released for the Nintendo DS in 2009, SoulSilver fetches a slightly lower price than its sister game, HeartGold. These Gold and Silver remakes introduced the Tamagotchi-like Pokewalker pedometer, which let you walk with your Pokemon in the real-world. On the resale market these days, copies of both SoulSilver and HeartGold are worth more if they come with the PokeWalker.

Graded versions of the Pokewalker bundle have sold for as much as $2,400 in the last year, according to PriceCharting. Complete, boxed versions of the set typically run for around $380 or so, whereas even loose copies go for as much as $200. That makes this one of the pricier Pokemon games on the resale market today. If these games are next in line for a Switch re-release after LeafGreen and FireRed, that could change. But given the Pokewalker novelty of it all, I think this is likely to stay among the higher value collector’s items.

4) Pokemon Colosseum (Pre-Order Bundle)

Image courtesy of GameFreak and Nintendo

While its sequel Gale of Darkness is now available via Nintendo Switch Online, Pokemon Colosseum remains unavailable (for now). The GameCube title remains among the pricier collector’s items on the resale market, particularly if you want the Pre-Order version that came with a special Jirachi bonus disc.

Graded copies of the Pre-Order version of the game have sold for over $12,500 in prior years. But even ungraded, this special version of Pokemon Colosseum can fetch up to $2700, with loose copies selling for as much as $838. Though the game sold quite well overall, it remains one of the pricer Pokemon games on the resale market, and this more limited pre-order bonus version even more so.

3) Pokemon HeartGold (Figure Bundle)

Image courtesy of GameFreak and Nintendo

For whatever reason, Pokemon HeartGold is quite a bit more valuable on the resale market than SoulSilver. And the special Pokemon HeartGold Figure Bundle remains among the most expensive Pokemon games around. This Walmart-exclusive item came with the game, the Pokewalker, and a Ho-Oh figurine. Due to its exclusive status, it’s rare compared to the standard game, making it a prized collector’s item.

Graded versions of this bundle have sold for as much as $15,000 as recently as early 2025. Meanwhile, even a loose copy can go for over $1000. The figure bundle is by far the most valued version of HeartGold, but the game with the Pokewalker is also quite pricey, much like the SoulSilver Pokewalker bundle.

2) Pokemon Emerald

Image courtesy of GameFreak and Nintendo

Pokemon Emerald is the glow-up version of the highly popular Gen 3 games, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Many gamers consider Gen 3 a real peak for the series due to its enjoyable array of side mechanics, and Emerald offers an improvement on the originals. This, along with its relative scarcity compared to Ruby and Sapphire, makes it one of the most valuable resale titles on the Pokemon market today.

Graded copies of Pokemon Emerald are rare, but can go for as much as $5,000. That might be less than a graded version of HeartGold, but it’s not the full story. Emerald is highly expensive even if you’re just looking for a loose or boxed version, often selling for over $1300 loose or $3,000 complete in box. Given that it’s not even a special bundle, that makes Emerald by far one of the most expensive Pokemon games.

1) Pokemon Box: Ruby & Sapphire

Image courtesy of GameFreak and Nintendo

Technically, Pokemon Box is more of a Pokemon HOME precursor than a game. Released in 2004, this game let players store their Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Pokemon on the GameCube. It did have characters and a story to it, but was primarily a storage tool for transferring and trading Pokemon. But it was also incredibly rare, since it was only sold in the U.S. at the Pokemon Center. That makes it a sought-after collector’s item today.

Graded copies of Pokemon Box: Ruby & Sapphire have sold as recently as last month for $13,000. But like Emerald, this game is quite pricey even as a loose copy. It can go for as much as $1,700 loose, which is pretty wild given that it’s barely even a game. But like many collector’s items, rarity and scarcity give this one an edge to make it the pricest Pokemon game on the resale market in 2026.

Have you ever bought a retro Pokemon game? How much did it cost you? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!