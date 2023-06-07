Next Star Wars: Shatterpoint Sets Appear on Asmodee's Website

It appears that Atomic Mass Games has plans to release more Star Wars: Shatterpoint sets in August. Asmodee, the owner of Atomic Mass Games, recently posted pre-order listings for "Fistful of Credits" and "We Are Brave" Squad packs on their French language shop page. The two sets, which feature Cad Bane and Queen Padme Amidala respectively, had no release dates listed, but their appearances on the shopping page seem to indicate that they'll be the September releases for the game. For the first few months at least, Atomic Mass Games seems to be releasing two Squad Packs per month.

The new Star Wars-themed miniature game released officially this week after months of anticipation, with fans rushing to pick up the Core Set and the first individual Squad Packs for the game. Players build their Strike Teams for Star Wars: Shatterpoint by building two Squads made up of a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit. Each Squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint comes with a pre-built squad, although the rules specify that you can mix and match units from different squad packs together, provided the figures meet certain points requirements and all come from the same era. Actual missions focus more on Objective control than combat, which is why a character like Padme could still be a powerhouse despite not having the combat prowess of Anakin or General Grievous.

Initially, Star Wars: Shatterpoint appears to be focusing on the Clone Era of the game – the June, July, and August releases all feature characters who appeared in the Prequel Trilogy of the game. However, the Jedi Hunters set due for release in July will feature the Inquisitors, including Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, the "You Cannot Run" Duel pack will feature both Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, both of whom will be able to be used in Squads of the Clone War and Galactic Empire era.