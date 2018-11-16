‘NHL 19’ Introduces Limited ’99 Edition’ Featuring Wayne Gretzky

If you’ve got the “Great One” himself, Wayne Gretzky, in your hockey game, then why not give him the opportunity to take center stage? That’s exactly what EA Sports is doing with NHL 19, with a special limited edition version of the game that pays loving tribute to him.

In a press release today, the company announced a special 99 Edition of NHL 19 that is available for a limited time as a digital download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. “The 99 Edition features new cover art of The Great One himself and added benefits in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) including the choice of one-of-five Gretzky player items as a permanent addition to one’s rosters, eight gold packs and the choice of one-of-six NHL legends,” the company noted in its press release.

“The NHL 19 ’99 Edition’ comes with the option of one-of-five Wayne Gretzky player items from the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers or Team Canada for gamers to add to their HUT roster. Additionally, gamers can choose one-of-six NHL legends to add to their HUT roster, including Mark Messier, Guy Lafleur, Marcel Dionne, Mats Sundin, Peter Forsberg or Brett Hull. Gamers can pair their choice legend with Gretzky, as well as over 200 Legends and alumni available to play in HUT, to form a dynamic line-up of all-time greats.”

Gretzky himself was honored to be part of this new edition, noting, “It’s such an honor to be recognized in this great way. NHL 19 is an incredible gateway for hockey fans to play and enjoy the sport in a way that allows them complete freedom to live out their fantasies in the sport. Being able to pair legendary players like Mario Lemieux, Teemu Selanne, and Peter Forsberg with the current day stars like Connor McDavid and P.K Subban on a single roster is a dream that can only be realized in a video game. I’m thrilled to be part of that.”

Currently, the game is priced at $39.99 for the special 99 Edition, a discount from its original $79.99 price. Seems like a good time to hop into the game, as NHL 19 is actually a lot of fun, based on my review that published a little while back.

In it, I noted, “It’s easily one of the best hockey games in years, even with its mild blemishes, like with its uneven pacing between modes and those weird-ass facial reactions that occur every once in a while. These can obviously be fixed down the road, making a great game even greater. Again, if hockey’s in your blood to any extent (or you’re a die-hard fan demanding an IV at this point), NHL 19 can’t be missed.”

NHL 19 is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.