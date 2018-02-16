Tour Hydropolis in the New Trailer for Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom

Do you like living by the water? The folks who have settled in Hydropolis do. This vast water country is the latest location to be spotlighted in the lead-up to Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom‘s release. The video, which debuted today, takes players on a peaceful tour of the country, which is ruled by a beautiful queen known as Nerea. Unfortunately, some things within this particular country aren’t as wonderful as they might seem at first glance: an oppressive system monitors the country’s civilians in the form of a giant, scary alien eye (the “Eye of the Queen) that awkwardly looms above the populace. Needless to say, Nerea isn’t as beloved as she is beautiful. But hey, mean Queens do have their own sort of charm, and this possible boss might be a lot of fun to look into.

Revenant Kingdom is the latest installment to the Ni No Kuni franchise, which began back in 2011. It follows the story of a boy named Evan, who will one day become King of his land, but must learn to rule the rough-and-tumble way. If the game’s animation style looks familiar, that’s because many ex-Studio Ghibli creators are attached to the project, including several of the same minds behind the gorgeous animated film, Mary and the Witch’s Flower. The team at LEVEL-5, who are developing the game, have included Joe Hisaishi to compose the game’s soundtrack as well as artist Yoshiyuki Momose, who created the game’s various original character designs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a little bit about what players can do with the game when it launches:

– Travel to an all-new world and visit mind-blowingly original Kingdoms

– Follow the story of Evan as he meets unforgettable characters, forges lifelong bonds and learns what it means to become a king



– Enjoy seamless transitions and engage in a real-time combat system that puts you in control of massive battles

– Build Evan’s Kingdom from the ground up by recruiting citizens, expanding the kingdom and receiving benefits that help you throughout your adventure

Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom is set for release on the PlayStation 4 and PC on March 23rd.