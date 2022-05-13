Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals 3 More DLC Fighters

✖

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is expanding its roster further with the release of the "Universe Pack," the developers announced this week. GameMill Entertainment revealed on Friday three more characters planned for DLC releases now, during the summer, and during the fall. One of those characters, Jenny "XJ-9" Wakeman from My Life as a Teenage Robot is out right now with a gameplay breakdown accompanying the character to show what she can do.

Along with Jenny, GameMill Entertainment revealed this week that Hugh Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius and Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life would be coming in the summer and fall, respectively. The website advertising these characters has since been updated to reflect that news with Jenny's full moveset viewable there.

You can check out her moves that way, but if you want a better visual of what's Jenny can do, the video below will provide that. It features Thaddeus Crews, the character designer and programmer working on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, who shared a walkthrough and a demonstration for Jenny's moves.

This gameplay showcase consists of around six minutes of combat and ends by showing off the other two characters, Hugh and Rocko' who'll be available later. Neither specific release dates nor gameplay for them have been shown just yet, however. Over on the Twitter account for the game, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs showed off an alternate costume for Jenny, too, while saying that the other two DLC fighters would similarly get their own alternate outfits and stages to accompany their releases.

Jenny is the first character of the new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe pack and is available now! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/Iio4AQQCrq — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) May 13, 2022

The latest DLC for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl follows Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise who was added earlier in the year. Jenny makes 23 characters that are now playable in the Nickelodeon brawler with that total to be brought to 25 once the next two are added.