Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Adds Another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fighter

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl creators GameMill Entertainment announced this week the surprise launch of yet another fighter. This one hails again from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise with the antagonist Shredder now available in the game. Shredder’s available as a free character and was released alongside a trailer showcasing some of his moves and a gameplay showcase which features commentary from the developers to better explain how to utilize Shredder in battle.

The tweet below and similar socials from the game’s accounts announced the arrival of Shredder on Thursday. The video from IGN also seen below showcased some of Shredder’s moves, and in the linked article from the outlet, we’re able to see a lengthier showcase featuring the aforementioned developer commentary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shredder is a combo-centered character who excels at rushing down his opponents with a flurry of fast attacks,” Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl environment artist and lighting artist Hans Stein said in the narrated video about the character’s playstyle and moves.”

Shredder has abilities such as the opportunity to buff his attacks among other moves showcased in the video.

In addition to the arrival of Shredder, the game’s also been updated with a new stage: Slime Time. The stage is modeled after the Nick show Double Dare and features several platforms to fight on amid a colorful, vibrant backdrop.

“This is a medium stage with no hazards and three platforms,” Stein said. “The slime below is sticky, so stay clear of it. Try pushing opponents towards the angular shapes of the platforms for some quick KOs.”

With Shredder now added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, that makes several characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise that are available as playable fighters. Michelangelo and Leonardo are both playable, but the other two members of the turtle team aren’t. Instead, April O’Neil is included, too, as a playable fighter.

Shredder’s arrival also marks the release of the second post-launch DLC character. Garfield was the first to be added previously, and now with Shredder in the game, it brings the game’s roster to a total of 22 fighters.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms with Shredder and the new Slime Time stage available for free.