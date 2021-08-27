Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals Two New Fighters

✖

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's line-up was already looking fairly impressive, but two new playable characters have been announced for the fighting game: Cat-Dog and April O'Neil! The characters were revealed during Gamescom's Future Games Show, alongside a brief video for each of them. There are now 16 playable fighters confirmed for the game, spanning 11 different Nick shows. April is the third fighter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, joining the previously announced Leonardo and Michelangelo. It's unknown exactly how many playable fighters will be available in the game when it launches later this year, but it seems like a safe bet that more will be announced in the coming weeks.

The trailer for April O'Neil can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Interestingly enough, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the second game this week to announce April O'Neil as a playable character! Yesterday, developer Dotemu revealed that April will be the fifth playable character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. All-Star Brawl publisher GameMill Entertainment called the timing a "total coincidence" in a Tweet following today's announcement. Given how many times April has been stuck playing the damsel in distress in video games, it's certainly refreshing to see her get her due!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a fighting game similar to the Super Smash Bros. franchise, with Nick characters taking the place of those from Nintendo. Given the scope of the game and the number of shows represented, there seems to be a lot of hype surrounding the title. Several games have attempted to replicate the Smash Bros. formula in the past, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Smash-Up. Hopefully Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl can offer a take on the fighting game that also stands as its own enjoyable experience.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

